TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is thanking the DPS Air Rescue Ranger and volunteers from the Southern Arizona Rescue Association for their assistance in the rescue.
Some Tucsonans said they think a hiker should face a fee for the time and money spent on the rescues, similar to how drivers pay up if they need water rescuing as part of Arizona's "Stupid Motorist Law."
It’s happening at the Villa Pacifica Apartments near 29th and Swan in Tucson. "Bubbles up and the water comes out to here,” tenant Burnis Turner, said.
We’ve all driven on certain roads in Pima County that are in desperate need of repair. Now you have a chance to voice your opinion on which streets should be fixed.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat.
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.
