TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. UPDATE: Three successfully rescued in Tanque Verde Falls area

Two adults and a 5-year-old were successfully rescued from Tanque Verde Falls area, after they were stranded due to flash flooding, according to Deputy Cody Gress, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD is thanking the DPS Air Rescue Ranger and volunteers from the Southern Arizona Rescue Association for their assistance in the rescue.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2uY9r89



2. CBP officers seize $1.3 million in drugs at Nogales Port

It was a busy weekend for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales, as they seized more than $1.3 million in marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

CBP officers found drugs hidden in vehicles on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

All of the vehicles and drugs were seized by CBP officers, and the three suspects were arrested and are now facing charges on narcotics smuggling. They have been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2tZGFD5



3. Tenants frustrated about rain leaking into their apartments

With rain in the forecast, tenants at a local apartment complex are bracing for the worst. They've been having continual problems with water leaking into their apartments.

It’s happening at the Villa Pacifica Apartments near 29th and Swan in Tucson.

"Bubbles up and the water comes out to here,” tenant Burnis Turner, said.

Tucson News Now went into the front office to get answers.

We asked the woman to get her boss on the phone and minutes later they kicked us out.

Tucson News Now tracked down the Next Wave Property Management group by phone on Monday, but we have still not received a call back.

We reached out to local attorney, Scott McDonald. He told us tenants in these situations need to submit a written notice to the landlord giving them 10 days to fix and stop the leaks. If the problem is not resolved in that time frame, McDonald said the tenants have the right to abandon their lease and move out.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2tZB7s5



HAPPENING TODAY

It's back to school for thousands of southern Arizona kids.

We have a full list of school start dates HERE.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Kira Miner says scattered storms are likely, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the mid 90's.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.