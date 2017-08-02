PCSD searching for armed robbery suspects - Tucson News Now

PCSD searching for armed robbery suspects

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for two men who are suspected of armed robbery at the Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road.

PCSD said the incident happened on Thursday July 13 just after 1:30 p.m.

Investigators said one suspect jumped over the counter and took cigarettes from the shelves while the other suspect stood watch.

The store clerk approached the suspect behind the counter, and the other suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the clerk.

Both suspects ran out of the store.

The first suspect is described as:

  • Hispanic, between 18 and 20-years-old
  • Approximately 5’6” tall, 140-150 pounds
  • Last seen wearing a white baseball hat, black Pittsburgh Steelers hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes

The second suspect is described as:

  • Hispanic, between 18 and 20-years-old
  • Approximately 5’6” tall, 140-150 pounds, with short dark hair
  • Last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls cap, blue Nike sweatshirt, and black sweatpants with a white stripe across the leg

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 88CRIME. You can also submit tips online by going to 88crime.org.

