PCSD searching for armed robbery suspects

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for two men who are suspected of armed robbery at the Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road. PCSD said the incident happened on Thursday July 13 just after 1:30 p.m.
Just a week after being rescued in the Tanque Verde Falls, Jorge Flores thinks about what could have turned into a tragedy for him and his 4-year-old cousin.
Some Tucsonans said they think a hiker should face a fee for the time and money spent on rescues, similar to how drivers pay up if they need water rescuing as part of Arizona's "Stupid Motorist Law."
The Pima County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance to ban gay conversion therapy Tuesday, Aug. 1. The new ordinance says no one can collect a fee for performing so-called conversion therapy on minors.
Officials in Nogales and Santa Cruz County met with US Representative Raul Grijalva to discuss the break in the pipeline that has been leaking sewage.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 99-year-old Walter Kelly Land of Eupora. Mr. Land is described as a white male, five feet, nine inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes.
Oxford Police Chief Joey East confirms cornerback Ken Webster and linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes were arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with shoplifting at the local Walmart.
