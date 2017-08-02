GREAT NEWS: Missing Tucson man with Alzheimer's found safe - Tucson News Now

GREAT NEWS: Missing Tucson man with Alzheimer's found safe

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Clarence Demonbreun "Joe" (Source: Tucson Police Department) Clarence Demonbreun "Joe" (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Tucson man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday has been found safe and reunited with his family, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said Clarence Demonbreun, 85, was found Wednesday afternoon, just a few hours after he was reported missing.

