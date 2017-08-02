GREAT NEWS: Missing Tucson man with Alzheimer's found safe

A Tucson man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday has been found safe and reunited with his family, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said Clarence Demonbreun, 85, was found Wednesday afternoon, just a few hours after he was reported missing.

LOCATED: Missing 85yr old Clarence Demonbreun was located this afternoon and has been reunited with family. Thanks to all who assisted. pic.twitter.com/33WE9lOQ6j — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 2, 2017

