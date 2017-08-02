CBP K9 helps keep more than $320k in meth, fentanyl off the stre - Tucson News Now

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

CBP K9 helps keep more than $320k in meth, fentanyl off the streets

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Thanks to the nose of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug sniffing canine, more than $326,000 in methamphetamine and fentanyl is off the streets.  

According to a CBP release officers at the Port of Nogales stopped the smuggling attempt of a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday, Aug. 1.  The woman's vehicle was pulled for secondary inspection at the Dennis DeConcini crossing, after the CBP K9 alerted to the possibility of drugs in the vehicle. 

Officers searched the Chrysler sedan and found several bundles of drugs hidden inside.  According to CBP the bundles consisted of 67 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $202,000 and close to eight pounds of fentanyl, worth $124,000.  

The sedan and drugs were seized and the woman was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating fugitive

    Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating fugitive

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:23:58 GMT
    Mario Tamez (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)Mario Tamez (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

    According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

    According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

  • Officers shot at during pursuit in Chandler; suspect arrested

    Officers shot at during pursuit in Chandler; suspect arrested

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-08-01 04:02:29 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:49:29 GMT
    Robert Lee Antone, Jr. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)Robert Lee Antone, Jr. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

    Officers who were chasing suspects in Chandler were shot at on Monday night, police said. No officers were hurt.

    Officers who were chasing suspects in Chandler were shot at on Monday night, police said. No officers were hurt.

  • Arizona high court explains minimum wage law ruling

    Arizona high court explains minimum wage law ruling

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-08-02 18:36:38 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:34:23 GMT
    The Arizona Supreme Court upheld Prop. 206, which increased the minimum wage to $10 per hour on Jan. 1. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The Arizona Supreme Court upheld Prop. 206, which increased the minimum wage to $10 per hour on Jan. 1. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The Arizona Supreme Court released a written ruling explaining why it rejected a challenge to a minimum wage increase approved by voters in the November election.

    The Arizona Supreme Court released a written ruling explaining why it rejected a challenge to a minimum wage increase approved by voters in the November election.

    •   
Powered by Frankly