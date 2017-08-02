CBP K9 helps keep more than $320k in meth, fentanyl off the streets

According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers who were chasing suspects in Chandler were shot at on Monday night, police said. No officers were hurt.
The Arizona Supreme Court released a written ruling explaining why it rejected a challenge to a minimum wage increase approved by voters in the November election.
According to a U.S Customs and Border Protection release officers at the Port of Nogales stopped the smuggling attempt of a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales seized more than $1.3 million in marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin over the past weekend.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job postings say.
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
