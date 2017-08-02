CBP K9 helps keep more than $320k in meth, fentanyl off the streets

Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Thanks to the nose of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug sniffing canine, more than $326,000 in methamphetamine and fentanyl is off the streets.

According to a CBP release officers at the Port of Nogales stopped the smuggling attempt of a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The woman's vehicle was pulled for secondary inspection at the Dennis DeConcini crossing, after the CBP K9 alerted to the possibility of drugs in the vehicle.

Officers searched the Chrysler sedan and found several bundles of drugs hidden inside. According to CBP the bundles consisted of 67 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $202,000 and close to eight pounds of fentanyl, worth $124,000.

The sedan and drugs were seized and the woman was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

