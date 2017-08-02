Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating f - Tucson News Now

Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating fugitive

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Mario Tamez (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office) Mario Tamez (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive.  

According to a CCSO news release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  He has a felony warrant issued by the Superior Court for the original charges.  

Tamez is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen with a goatee.  

His last known address is in Benson, AZ.  CCSO is asking that the public does not approach Tamez, but if anyone has information on his whereabouts they are asked to call CCSO at 432-9500 or a local law enforcement agency.

