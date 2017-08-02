Misbranding, undeclared allergen forces recall of 20,000 pounds of chicken product

Recalled product (Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service)

Misbranding and an undeclared allergen are leading to the voluntary recall of 20,297 pounds of chicken products from Bateman, a West Sacramento, CA company according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products contain soy, a known allergen that is not listed on the product label, according to the release.

The not-ready-to-eat chicken entrees were produced on various dates from June 30, 2016 through June 27, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall:

9.1-oz. plastic 3 compartment trays containing “CHICKEN with HERB SAUCE POTATOES and CARROTS” bearing any of the following Lot Codes: 17817, 14417, 10217, 08617, 05517, 04417, 00217, 36516, 35016, 32816, 30216, 27716, 24316, 22216, and 18216.

9.0-oz. plastic 3 compartment trays containing “Bateman Classics Chicken Fillet with Honey Mustard Sauce, Herbed Quinoa, California Blend Vegetables” bearing any of the following Lot Codes: 12117, 06717, 04517, 00917, 29516, and 23616.

12.8-oz. plastic 3 compartment trays containing “Bateman Classics Chicken Fillet w/ Barbeque Sauce, ROASTED YAMS, GREEN BEANS” bearing any of the following Lot Codes: 14617, 08917, 01717, and 35616.

9.1-oz. plastic 3 compartment trays containing “Bateman Classics Chicken Breast Fillet with Apricot Sauce Lemon Quinoa and Brussels Sprouts” bearing any of the following Lot Codes: 11117, 06017, 01717, and 35516.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P45096” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional locations in Arizona and California.

According to the release, the problem was discovered during routine in-plant label verification activities being performed by the company on July 31, 2017.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

