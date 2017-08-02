White House supports rules for changing immigration

A bill which would cut immigration by half in the United States is being supported by the White House.

The bill which with the acronym RAISE would cut the number of green cards issued from 1,000,000 to 500,000 over the next ten years.

A green card gives immigrants permanent residence in the US, generally a precursor to becoming a citizen.

The new system would rely on a points system which would determine whether an immigrant would be considered for a green card.

It would require a skill set which is needed in the US before being considered.

Under that system, Rosy Espriu would likely never have received a green card, become an American citizen or owned a business in South Tucson.

She's the owner of Rosy's Beauty Salon, which has been open 14 years and employs three people.

She came to the US when she was 18 years old with a 2 year old daughter in tow.

She was granted a green card under President Ronald Reagan's amnesty program and the rest, as they say, is history.

She became a citizen in 1997.

She speaks broken English which would likely keep her from a green card under the new rules.

But she believes its okay that it would be a requirement.

"It helps with the economic opportunity," she said through an interpreter.

She also has four brothers who have opened businesses now and her mother has recently received her green card.

The new rules have her disappointed.

"It's just going backwards, we should be going forward," she said. "There are a lot of obstacles to the Latino community, they're putting up barriers in the path of being a US citizen."

Patricia Mejia is an immigration attorney in Tucson who was caught off guard by the new bill.

"It just came out of nowhere," she said. "It 's not like there were rumors or hints that it was coming."

But she feels it will have a detrimental effect on families of which Espriu is a perfect example.

"Are you going to open a business now. No, she said. "If you're not able to bring family members, why invest in a country which does not welcome your family."