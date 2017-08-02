White House supports rules for changing immigration

A bill which would cut immigration by half in the United States is being supported by the White House.
The bill which with the acronym RAISE would cut the number of green cards issued from 1,000,000 to 500,000 over the next ten years.
A green card gives immigrants permanent residence in the US, generally a precursor to becoming a citizen.
The new system would rely on a points system which would determine whether an immigrant would be considered for a green card.
It would require a skill set which is needed in the US before being considered.
Under that system, Rosy Espriu would likely never have received a green card, become an American citizen or owned a business in South Tucson.
She's the owner of Rosy's Beauty Salon, which has been open 14 years and employs three people.
She came to the US when she was 18 years old with a 2 year old daughter in tow.
She was granted a green card under President Ronald Reagan's amnesty program and the rest, as they say, is history.
She became a citizen in 1997.
She speaks broken English which would likely keep her from a green card under the new rules.
But she believes its okay that it would be a requirement.
"It helps with the economic opportunity," she said through an interpreter.
She also has four brothers who have opened businesses now and her mother has recently received her green card.
The new rules have her disappointed.
"It's just going backwards, we should be going forward," she said. "There are a lot of obstacles to the Latino community, they're putting up barriers in the path of being a US citizen."
Patricia Mejia is an immigration attorney in Tucson who was caught off guard by the new bill.
"It just came out of nowhere," she said. "It 's not like there were rumors or hints that it was coming."
But she feels it will have a detrimental effect on families of which Espriu is a perfect example.
"Are you going to open a business now. No, she said. "If you're not able to bring family members, why invest in a country which does not welcome your family."
Two elementary schools in Arizona will be the lucky recipients of a Learning Garden, thanks to a contest from Dole Packaged Foods, Bashas' and Food City supermarkets.
Two elementary schools in Arizona will be the lucky recipients of a Learning Garden, thanks to a contest from Dole Packaged Foods, Bashas' and Food City supermarkets.
Sheriff's deputies shut down the road to Tanque Verde Falls and called on hikers to leave Sabino Canyon and Bear Canyon this past weekend. Search and rescue teams still wound up helping people left stranded by flood waters in parts of these popular nature spots in Pima County.
Sheriff's deputies shut down the road to Tanque Verde Falls and called on hikers to leave Sabino Canyon and Bear Canyon this past weekend. Search and rescue teams still wound up helping people left stranded by flood waters in parts of these popular nature spots in Pima County.
The products contain soy, a known allergen that is not listed on the product label, according to the release. The not-ready-to-eat chicken entrees were produced on various dates from June 30, 2016 through June 27, 2017.
The products contain soy, a known allergen that is not listed on the product label, according to the release. The not-ready-to-eat chicken entrees were produced on various dates from June 30, 2016 through June 27, 2017.
A Tucson man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday has been found safe and reunited with his family, city police said.
A Tucson man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday has been found safe and reunited with his family, city police said.
According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
A Millbrook toddler is recovering after his mother says he was scalded by hot milk at daycare. The facility has had repeated violations, according to the state. The owner said he's closing his doors, but not because of the incidents.
A Millbrook toddler is recovering after his mother says he was scalded by hot milk at daycare. The facility has had repeated violations, according to the state. The owner said he's closing his doors, but not because of the incidents.
A dog was found chained to a tree behind a W. Jackson home Wednesday morning. Neighbors in the area said the residents moved about a month ago, leaving the dog.
A dog was found chained to a tree behind a W. Jackson home Wednesday morning. Neighbors in the area said the residents moved about a month ago, leaving the dog.
"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job postings say.
"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job postings say.