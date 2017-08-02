Second Arizona man dies after bee attack - Tucson News Now

Second Arizona man dies after bee attack

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
RIO RICO, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A second Arizona man is dead after being attacked by bees at the Rio Rico Golf Club Wednesday morning, Aug. 2.   

According to Rio Rico Fire Department firefighters found the 75-year-old man unresponsive by a pond on the course.  There were multiple stings to the man's scalp, face, arms, and neck.  

Crews were not able to locate a hive, as the golf course is a large one.   There is no word on whether the golf course will be closed on Thursday. 

[READ MORE: UPDATE: Man killed in bee attack on southwest side identified]

