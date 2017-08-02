Second Arizona man dies after bee attack

A second Arizona man is dead after being attacked by bees at the Rio Rico Golf Club Wednesday morning, Aug. 2.

According to Rio Rico Fire Department firefighters found the 75-year-old man unresponsive by a pond on the course. There were multiple stings to the man's scalp, face, arms, and neck.

Crews were not able to locate a hive, as the golf course is a large one. There is no word on whether the golf course will be closed on Thursday.

