Afni to hire 50 elite customer inside-sales reps

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Afni will add 50 experienced business-to-business inside sales representatives to its contact center operations in Tucson in support of a new premier-brand client in the financial services industry. 

The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days.

“Our Elite Customer Inside Sales positions are new to Afni and we’re looking for experienced sales people who already know what it takes to sell to business customers in an inside sales environment,” said Christopher Hinds, Senior Human Resources Director. “The starting wage for the new positions is $13.50 per hour and the commission plan is excellent.”

The contact center company is also hiring Customer Service Representatives and Customer Sales Representatives in Tucson and will host Hiring Open House events on August 3 and 5.

“Continuing to grow our presence in Tucson is exciting to us. The employees we hire here are hard working and committed to Afni, our clients, customers, our community, and each other,” Hinds added. “If you’re ready to join a company that embraces individuality and diversity, while celebrating career growth in a fun workplace environment, we’d love to meet you.”

New employees will start with the company’s training programs and then join a production team. Afni’s contact center representatives interact daily with people who have billing questions, account or service requests, want to buy new products or services, or get general information.

Afni will host hiring open house events on:

  • Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At:

  • Afni Southeast (7810 E. Escalante Rd. Tucson, AZ; next to Santa Rita High School)
  • Afni Riverside Crossing (5320 N. LaCholla Blvd. Tucson, AZ LaCholla Blvd. & River Road)

At Afni’s Hiring Open House events, candidates can tour the building, meet the Afni team, apply, and interview. Successful candidates will receive a job offer the same day.

If you’re unable to attend, please apply in person or online.

  • Stop by in person Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Text AFNIAZ to 555888 to apply from a smartphone or tablet. (Text msg+data rates may apply)
  • Learn more and get started at afnicareers.com/Tucson.

