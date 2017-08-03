Marana PD: Vehicle into a building on Ina

The Marana Police Department is working the scene of a vehicle into a building in the 4100 block of West Ina Road.

According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident and no signs of impairment for the driver.

The driver told MPD that they did not know the vehicle was in reverse when it went into the vacant storefront.

