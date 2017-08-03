Treasures 4 Teachers provides teachers with supplies for low cost

As kids start heading back to school, teachers have been preparing for the last few weeks.



But it can be expensive for them to make sure they are ready for the upcoming school year. Often times, teachers are spending more and more of their own money to pay for school supplies.



Treasures 4 Teachers is here to help. The non-profit allows teachers to get supplies for low cost or even free.

“I wouldn’t be able to afford the things that I have for my family alone but also just things for my classroom that decorate the walls or to give to students,” said Samantha Burgin, special education teacher at Ironwood Ridge High School. “Not all students have the opportunity to buy new pens and pencils and I understand that.”



And the organization doesn’t just have traditional supplies, they also carry egg cartoons, toilet paper rolls, and bottles caps.



“The best thing I found are CD cases with the picture turned around so it appears white and my students use that as a white board which is great because white boards are very expensive,” said Kim Esposito, special education teacher at Nash Elementary School.



It takes $35 to become a member and get full access to the facility on 6800 N. Camino Martin #124, Tucson, 85741.



Interested in more about Treasures 4 Teachers click here - http://t4teachers.org/

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.