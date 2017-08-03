Treasures 4 Teachers provides teachers with supplies for low cos - Tucson News Now

Treasures 4 Teachers provides teachers with supplies for low cost

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

As kids start heading back to school, teachers have been preparing for the last few weeks.

But it can be expensive for them to make sure they are ready for the upcoming school year. Often times, teachers are spending more and more of their own money to pay for school supplies.

Treasures 4 Teachers is here to help. The non-profit allows teachers to get supplies for low cost or even free.

“I wouldn’t be able to afford the things that I have for my family alone but also just things for my classroom that decorate the walls or to give to students,” said Samantha Burgin, special education teacher at Ironwood Ridge High School. “Not all students have the opportunity to buy new pens and pencils and I understand that.”

And the organization doesn’t just have traditional supplies, they also carry egg cartoons, toilet paper rolls, and bottles caps.

“The best thing I found are CD cases with the picture turned around so it appears white and my students use that as a white board which is great because white boards are very expensive,” said Kim Esposito, special education teacher at Nash Elementary School.

It takes $35 to become a member and get full access to the facility on 6800 N. Camino Martin #124, Tucson, 85741.

Interested in more about Treasures 4 Teachers click here - http://t4teachers.org/

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • APP EXTRA: Tucson mom opens up about losing son to opioid epidemic

    APP EXTRA: Tucson mom opens up about losing son to opioid epidemic

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:25:29 GMT
    Andrea Bryant. (Source: Tucson News Now)Andrea Bryant. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Andrea Bryant lost her son in 2016, a casualty of the opioid epidemic that's ravaging families across the country.

    Andrea Bryant lost her son in 2016, a casualty of the opioid epidemic that's ravaging families across the country.

  • Treasures 4 Teachers provides teachers with supplies for low cost

    Treasures 4 Teachers provides teachers with supplies for low cost

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:50:12 GMT

    As kids start heading back to school, teachers have been preparing for the last few weeks. But it can be expensive for them to make sure they are ready for the upcoming school year. 

    As kids start heading back to school, teachers have been preparing for the last few weeks. But it can be expensive for them to make sure they are ready for the upcoming school year. 

  • Cats from hoarding situation up for adoption at PACC

    Cats from hoarding situation up for adoption at PACC

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:39:30 GMT
    One of the 52 cats available for adoption. (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)One of the 52 cats available for adoption. (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)

    Cats that were rescued from a hoarding situation on July 19, where they lived among piles of garbage, bugs, and waste, are finally healthy enough to find their 'fur'ever homes!   After two weeks of medical care 52 cats and kittens have been released and are now available for adoption. 

    Cats that were rescued from a hoarding situation on July 19, where they lived among piles of garbage, bugs, and waste, are finally healthy enough to find their 'fur'ever homes!   After two weeks of medical care 52 cats and kittens have been released and are now available for adoption. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly