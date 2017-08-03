TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. Marana PD: Vehicle into a building on Ina

A driver told Marana police that they did not know the vehicle was in reverse when it went into a vacant storefront.

According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with MPD, there are no injuries involved with this incident and no signs of impairment for the driver.

2. Frequent rescues won't close parts of Coronado National Forest

Sheriff's deputies shut down the road to Tanque Verde Falls and called on hikers to leave Sabino Canyon and Bear Canyon this past weekend.

Search and rescue teams still wound up helping people left stranded by flood waters in parts of these popular nature spots in Pima County.

The potential for flash flooding in parts of Coronado National Forest is not enough to close off an area, according to spokeswoman Heidi Schewel.

3. White House supports rules for changing immigration

A bill which would cut immigration by half in the United States is being supported by the White House.

The bill, with the acronym RAISE, would cut the number of green cards issued from 1,000,000 to 500,000 over the next ten years.

A green card gives immigrants permanent residence in the US, generally a precursor to becoming a citizen.

The new system would rely on a points system, which would determine whether an immigrant would be considered for a green card. It would require a skill set that is needed in the U.S. before being considered.

Under that system, Rosy Espriu would likely never have received a green card, become an American citizen, or owned a business in South Tucson.

HAPPENING TODAY

It's back to school time in southern Arizona.

Thousands of students are starting a new school year.

Check out our back to school page for all the important things you need to know.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Kira Miner says we'll see scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the upper 90's.

