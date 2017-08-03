Sasha goes back to school

Turn a textbook page in time to walk the halls of high school again. Tucson News Now's Sasha Loftis grew up in Tucson and graduated from Sabino High School in 2009.
Turn a textbook page in time to walk the halls of high school again. Tucson News Now's Sasha Loftis grew up in Tucson and graduated from Sabino High School in 2009.
According to Rio Rico Fire Department, a 75-year-old man was found unresponsive by a pond on the Rio Rico Golf Club on Wednesday morning. There were multiple stings to the man's scalp, face, arms, and neck.
According to Rio Rico Fire Department, a 75-year-old man was found unresponsive by a pond on the Rio Rico Golf Club on Wednesday morning. There were multiple stings to the man's scalp, face, arms, and neck.
According to a U.S Customs and Border Protection release, officers at the Port of Nogales stopped a smuggling attempt by a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday.
According to a U.S Customs and Border Protection release, officers at the Port of Nogales stopped a smuggling attempt by a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday.
Tucson police said Clarence Demonbreun, 85, was found Wednesday afternoon, just a few hours after he was reported missing.
Tucson police said Clarence Demonbreun, 85, was found Wednesday afternoon, just a few hours after he was reported missing.
Police said the driver was unaware the vehicle was in reverse before it crashed through the vacant storefront.
Police said the driver was unaware the vehicle was in reverse before it crashed through the vacant storefront.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
He said it was just a joke gone bad.
He said it was just a joke gone bad.
A woman brought a lot of firepower to a cell phone store for an armed robbery.
A woman brought a lot of firepower to a cell phone store for an armed robbery.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.
The amount of ivory represents about 100 slaughtered elephants. Experts say at the current rate of slaughter, African Elephants will be extinct nine years.
The amount of ivory represents about 100 slaughtered elephants. Experts say at the current rate of slaughter, African Elephants will be extinct nine years.
Scientists say the "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico is now about the size of New Jersey - the largest it's ever been since mapping of the area began in 1985.
Scientists say the "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico is now about the size of New Jersey - the largest it's ever been since mapping of the area began in 1985.
It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.
It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.