Sasha goes back to school

Sasha Loftis visits her former teacher Alexander Sierra at Sabino High School. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Turn a textbook page in time to walk the halls of high school again. Tucson New Now's Sasha Loftis grew up in Tucson and graduated from Sabino High School in 2009.

Tucson News Now sent her "back to school" this week to visit her alma mater.

The campus has changed since she last walked it eight years ago. The lockers have a new coat of paint and the floors show a waxed shine, but her former teachers still reflect her memories as a student.

First, Sasha stopped to see her American Government teacher, Alexander Sierra.

"I've found that teaching has given me an opportunity to really make a difference in this world," Sierra said.

Sasha then took a trip back to chemistry class. The subject was just one element of her teacher Gordon Simons' immeasurable impact.

"I don't really realize it at the time but then they come back and they're doing these great things and it's good to see," Simons said. "That's what makes me want to come back every year and teach."

Sasha also went back to math class. Algebra wasn't her best subject, but teacher David Klees always found a way to make it fun. His special instruction really added to the equation of her future.

"The kids are the reward. I know a lot of people say that, it's kind of cliché, but I miss them," Klees said. "And it's great to see them afterwards!"

As these three teachers work to welcome students this new school year, they hope to help so many more succeed.

"I think it's lasting," Simons said. "What I say, what I do and how I do it, it's a huge influence."

It all represents the crucial role they play in anyone's life path.

"Once they're out there and successful it's really neat," Klees said.

"I consider it an honor and a privilege to be a teacher," Sierra added.

