Pet Pals: Meet Buddy

This 2-year-old Shepherd mix is shy at first, but comes out of his shell with the right loving person.
The Tucson Wildlife Center has received more than 200 calls from southern Arizona residents with concerns about birds and mammals that they are finding near their homes and at work.
Tucson's own Handi-Dogs non-profit organization joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about their program that helps out dogs and people alike!
“We’re in a critical situation and need the community to adopt, foster and volunteer,” Kristen Auerbach, PACC director, said in a news release. “This is a call to action for our rescue partners and adopter community. Help is needed now to save all of our pets.”
“While we’ve had success getting many dogs adopted out in recent months, we continue to receive numerous canines this summer and once again have a heightened need to find them homes as soon as possible,” says Arleen Garcia, animal control supervisor.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
He said it was just a joke gone bad.
A woman brought a lot of firepower to a cell phone store for an armed robbery.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.
The amount of ivory represents about 100 slaughtered elephants. Experts say at the current rate of slaughter, African Elephants will be extinct nine years.
Scientists say the "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico is now about the size of New Jersey - the largest it's ever been since mapping of the area began in 1985.
It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.
