Pet Pals: Meet Buddy

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This week's Pet Pal is "Buddy."

This 2-year-old Shepherd mix needs to find his forever family.

He's shy at first, but comes out of his shell with the right loving person. He's active, so he'd thrive with someone willing to hike, walk or jog with him.

If you'd like more information call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.

You can also visit their website HERE.

