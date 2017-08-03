Another bee attack reported in southern Arizona

For the third time this week, a bee attack has been reported in southern Arizona.

The Tubac Fire Department confirmed a man was working in a tree at the Tubac Country Club Thursday, Aug. 3, when he disturbed a hive.

The TFD said the man was stung several times and airlifted to a hospital.

The condition of the man is unknown and his identify has not been released.

On Wednesday, a man died after he was stung over 100 times at the Rio Rico Golf Club.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 75-year-old Ralph Heintz.

Another man with Heintz was also stung numerous times, but authorities said he will be OK.

On Monday, a landscaper was killed and two others were injured in a bee attack outside a home on the southwest side of Tucson.

The victim in Monday's attack has been identified as 48-year-old Danny Martinez.

