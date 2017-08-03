APP EXTRA: Tucson mom opens up about losing son to opioid epidem - Tucson News Now

APP EXTRA: Tucson mom opens up about losing son to opioid epidemic

Andrea Bryant. (Source: Tucson News Now) Andrea Bryant. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ

Andrea Bryant lost her son in 2016.

He was a casualty of the opioid epidemic that's ravaging families across the country.

Bryant said her son Michael Elliott was a star football player, prom king and one of the most popular students at Catalina Magnet High School in Tucson in 2001.

She said his spiral into addiction started when he was injured during a football game.

In an exclusive interview with Tucson News Now, Bryant said Bryant's taste for painkillers only intensified as the years went by.

Read more about a KOLD News 13 investigation in the incident HERE.

