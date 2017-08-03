Cats from hoarding situation up for adoption at PACC

One of 52 cats from a hoarding situation, is now up for adoption. (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)

Cats that were rescued from a hoarding situation on July 19, where they lived among piles of garbage, bugs, and waste, are finally healthy enough to find their 'fur'ever homes!

After two weeks of medical care 52 cats and kittens have been released and are now available for adoption. According to a Pima Animal Care Center news release, these felines are part of the "Name your own adoption fee" event, happening until Sunday, Aug. 6.

PACC Director Kristen Auerbach encourages the community to come out and adopt one of the formerly hoarded cats, whose kennels are marked with special pink signs. Community members not ready to adopt can choose to foster those cats who still need time to recover from their illnesses.

“These cats need lifesavers now,” Auerbach said in the release. “Unlike many cats from hoarding situations, these kitties seek affection and attention from people. Not only that, but they’re beautiful cats and will make wonderful pets.”

Those who aren't able to adopt or foster any pets, but still want to help, can do so by making a tax-deductible donation to PACC’s Medical Fund, which helps provide lifesaving care to pets like these cats. Funds will help underwrite the cost of much-needed dental work, to treat ear and respiratory infections, and to provide surgeries, including eye surgery, tumor removals, and sterilizations.

“This is one of the most critical times of the year, as we are completely full and relying on our adopters and rescue partners to step up and save lives,” Auerbach said.

PACC’s shelter, 4000 North Silverbell Road., is open for adoptions from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Additionally, PACC cats are available at five PetSmart Adoption Centers.

