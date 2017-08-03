Cats from hoarding situation up for adoption at PACC

Cats that were rescued from a hoarding situation on July 19, where they lived among piles of garbage, bugs, and waste, are finally healthy enough to find their 'fur'ever homes! After two weeks of medical care 52 cats and kittens have been released and are now available for adoption.
This 2-year-old Shepherd mix is shy at first, but comes out of his shell with the right loving person.
The Tucson Wildlife Center has received more than 200 calls from southern Arizona residents with concerns about birds and mammals that they are finding near their homes and at work.
Tucson's own Handi-Dogs non-profit organization joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about their program that helps out dogs and people alike!
“We’re in a critical situation and need the community to adopt, foster and volunteer,” Kristen Auerbach, PACC director, said in a news release. “This is a call to action for our rescue partners and adopter community. Help is needed now to save all of our pets.”
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.
Two people have been charged with child endangering after city workers spotted 5 children in the cargo area of a U-Haul, police said.
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.
Someone saw him near a liquor store early Wednesday wearing just a diaper and quickly called 911.
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.
