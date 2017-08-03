Tucson Values Teachers receives $55,000 check from Pima Federal Credit Union for annual supply drive

This morning, senior leadership from Pima Federal Credit Union (Pima Federal) presented a check to Katie Rogerson, Chief Operating Officer of Tucson Values Teachers (TVT), worth $55,000 for use in TVT’s Tucson Supplies Teachers—the annual supply drive for local educators. The event took place at Pima Federal Financial Plaza at 9 a.m. The funds raised came from Pima Federal’s 5th Annual Golf Classic, held on May 4 at the Golf Club at Dove Mountain. The partnership between TVT and Pima Federal has resulted in more than $317,000 raised since 2012 through the Golf Classic; all monies raised go directly to teachers to purchase items for their classroom.



“Our Credit Union is committed to the core philosophy embodied in the credit union industry, ‘People-Helping-People,’” said Eric Renaud, Pima Federal President & CEO. “Our staff takes particular pride in this annual event, as it represents at our core who we are and what we do. It is with great joy we can provide these funds to many deserving teachers, helping them make a difference in their classroom.”



Katie Rogerson, Chief Operating Officer for Tucson Values Teachers, said, “Teachers need our help now more than ever. Many teachers end up spending between $500 and $1,000 of their own money on school supplies—items that they purchase to make learning environments the best they can be for student success. Hundreds of local teachers will benefit thanks to Pima Federal Credit Union’s commitment to education and educators.”



Tucson Supplies Teachers has delivered more than $880,000 worth of school supplies since its inception in 2009. It is the largest school supply drive in the region, occurring every July and August. TVT is currently raising funds in the community to help match Pima Federal’s investment; so far, another $13,000 has been raised towards that goal.



“Monetarily we may not feel appreciated as much as we should, but it is nice to know that there are these local organizations reaching out to support what we do,” said Angela Molina, a teacher at Laguna Elementary School in the Flowing Wells School District.



In addition to the collaboration with Tucson Federal, TVT works with other community partners to raise funds for Tucson Supplies Teachers. Southern Arizona teachers can sign up for a chance to win a $50 gift card for school supplies by visiting www.TucsonValuesTeachers.org. Community members interested in making a donation towards the supply drive can also visit the website for information on how to contribute.

