Tucson Values Teachers receives $55,000 check from Pima Federal Credit Union for annual supply drive

Andrea Bryant lost her son in 2016, a casualty of the opioid epidemic that's ravaging families across the country.
Andrea Bryant lost her son in 2016, a casualty of the opioid epidemic that's ravaging families across the country.
As kids start heading back to school, teachers have been preparing for the last few weeks. But it can be expensive for them to make sure they are ready for the upcoming school year.
As kids start heading back to school, teachers have been preparing for the last few weeks. But it can be expensive for them to make sure they are ready for the upcoming school year.
Cats that were rescued from a hoarding situation on July 19, where they lived among piles of garbage, bugs, and waste, are finally healthy enough to find their 'fur'ever homes! After two weeks of medical care 52 cats and kittens have been released and are now available for adoption.
Cats that were rescued from a hoarding situation on July 19, where they lived among piles of garbage, bugs, and waste, are finally healthy enough to find their 'fur'ever homes! After two weeks of medical care 52 cats and kittens have been released and are now available for adoption.
For the third time this week, a bee attack has been reported in southern Arizona.
For the third time this week, a bee attack has been reported in southern Arizona.
Turn a textbook page in time to walk the halls of high school again. Tucson News Now's Sasha Loftis grew up in Tucson and graduated from Sabino High School in 2009.
Turn a textbook page in time to walk the halls of high school again. Tucson News Now's Sasha Loftis grew up in Tucson and graduated from Sabino High School in 2009.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.
Two people have been charged with child endangering after city workers spotted 5 children in the cargo area of a U-Haul, police said.
Two people have been charged with child endangering after city workers spotted 5 children in the cargo area of a U-Haul, police said.
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.
Someone saw him near a liquor store early Wednesday wearing just a diaper and quickly called 911.
Someone saw him near a liquor store early Wednesday wearing just a diaper and quickly called 911.
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.