TICKET TIME: Grace period over for Pima County hands-free ordinance

The grace period for Pima County's hands-free ordinance is over and authorities said they will ticket anyone caught using a cell phone without hands-free technology.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it will issue tickets for anyone violating the ordinance and the fine for the first offense is $100.

The ordinance went into effect June 1, but the PCSD granted drivers a 60-day window to get used to the law.

In that time, they issued only four citations, 361 written warnings and 386 verbal warnings.

"It is the goal of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to create safer roadways through education, awareness, and enforcement," the PCSD said in a news release. "Don't drive distracted, just drive."

The PCSD said use of a two-way radio is allowed under the ordinance, as is the use of a handheld electronic device in the event of an emergency.

