Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. searching for suspect in Goodwill theft

The Pima County Sheriff's Department Robbery/Assault detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in a June 28 theft at a Goodwill.

Deputies responded around 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 to a Goodwill at 3725 East Fort Lowell Road, for a report of a fight in progress. According to the news release, they arrived on scene and learned from staff that they had been assaulted by a shoplifting suspect as he tried to exit the store.

Video surveillance showed the man enter, take clothing and shoes from the racks and attempt to leave the Goodwill without paying. He was confronted by staff, who he fought with for several minutes before leaving the store on foot with the stolen items.

The suspect is described as a black male between 21 and 26 years of age, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, thin build, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved button down shirt with angel wings on the back and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who wish to submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to www.88CRIME.org.

