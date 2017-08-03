CBP canines help stop hard drugs from crossing into the U.S.

Drugs found at the Nogales, Mariposa crossing. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Two drug-detection canines helped stop a man and a woman attempting to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, CBP officers arrested the suspects in two separate drug smuggling attempts.

The first incident was Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Nogales Port of Entry, Mariposa crossing. CBP officers pulled a Nissan sedan for secondary inspection, after a CBP canine alerted there might be drugs in the car.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a non-factory compartment within the dashboard that contained nine packages of drugs. The bundles contained more than five pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $16,000; nearly three pounds of cocaine, worth more than $31,000; more than a pound of heroin, worth $23,500; and more than 3.5 pounds of fentanyl, worth $58,000.

The driver, a 51-year-old Tucson woman was arrested for narcotics smuggling and was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while the drugs and the vehicle were seized.

A second incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 2 when CBP officers pulled a Buick sedan for secondary inspection at the Port of San Luis, when a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs.

During the search CBP officers found bundles behind the front firewall between the engine and passenger compartments. They consisted of 25 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $74,000 and three pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $31,000.

The driver, a man from Mexico was arrested for narcotics smuggling and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while the drugs and the vehicle were seized by CBP officers.

