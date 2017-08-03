Congressman Raul Grijalva presents lost medals to son of WWII veteran

At a special event on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 3 Congressman Raul Grijalva presented medals to the son of a World War II veteran. According to a news release, Grijalva gave the medals for Jose Cruz Aranda to his son Gilbert Aranda.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, CBP officers arrested the suspects in two separate drug smuggling attempts.
Michael Elliott was one of 790 people who died from drug overdose in Arizona in 2016. His death shines a light on a problem killing more people under the age of 50 than car accidents, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Robbery/Assault detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in a June 28 theft at a Goodwill.
The grace period for Pima County's hands-free ordinance is over and authorities said they will ticket anyone caught using a cell phone without hands-free technology.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.
He said it was just a joke gone bad.
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.
Two people have been charged with child endangering after city workers spotted 5 children in the cargo area of a U-Haul, police said.
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.
