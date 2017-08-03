Congressman Raul Grijalva presents lost medals to son of WWII veteran

Congressman Raul Grijalva gave the medals for Jose Cruz Aranda to his son Gilbert Aranda. (Source: Office of Congressman Raul Grijalva)

At a special event on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 3 Congressman Raul Grijalva presented medals to the son of a World War II veteran.

According to a news release, Grijalva gave the medals for Jose Cruz Aranda to his son Gilbert Aranda. Cruz Aranda served honorably from Feb. 20, 1942 to Nov. 3, 1945 in the U.S. Army's 220th Field Artillery, fighting in Rhineland, Northern France and Central Europe.

He never received the medals he earned in recognition of his bravery during his service. During Thursday's presentation, Gilbert Aranda received his father's Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal & Bronze Star Attachment (Triple), World War II Victory Medal, Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII, and Marksman Badge & Carbine Bar.

