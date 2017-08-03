Registration open for 2017 Family Campout program - Tucson News Now

Registration open for 2017 Family Campout program

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AZ State Parks) (Source: AZ State Parks)
TUCSON, AZ

Arizona State Parks offers a unique program for those who want to take their family camping, but are new to the experience.  

Registration has opened for the fall season of 'Camping 101'. Families will learn all about camping at one of Arizona's several state parks, by setting up a tent, building a fire and learning how to cook outdoors, they will also learn about fun outdoor activities like fishing and archery. 

Dates and locations for 2017 camps: 

  • Sept. 16-17 - Cattail Cove State Park - Lake Havasu City
  • Sept. 23-24 - Homolovi State Park - Winslow
  • Oct. 7-8 - Lyman Lake State Park - St. Johns
  • Oct. 14-15 - Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area - Show Low
  • Oct. 28-29 - Kartchner Caverns State Park - Benson
  • Nov. 4-5 - Picacho Peak State Park - Eloy
  • Dec. 2-3 - Lost Dutchman State Park - Apache Junction

Don't hesitate, register now at AZStateParks.com/Family. The program fee is $90 for up to a family of four, additional family members are $5 each; children under the age of 5 and pets are not allowed to attend. 

Interested in registering? Sign up today, as space is limited and is assigned on a first come, first serve basis. 

