Registration open for 2017 Family Campout program

A 30-year-old man from Sierra Vista is in federal custody and is facing smuggling charges, after trying to flee from Border Patrol agents during a Wednesday, Aug. 2 incident.
A 30-year-old man from Sierra Vista is in federal custody and is facing smuggling charges, after trying to flee from Border Patrol agents during a Wednesday, Aug. 2 incident.
According to Rio Rico Fire Department, a 75-year-old man was found unresponsive by a pond on the Rio Rico Golf Club on Wednesday morning. There were multiple stings to the man's scalp, face, arms, and neck.
According to Rio Rico Fire Department, a 75-year-old man was found unresponsive by a pond on the Rio Rico Golf Club on Wednesday morning. There were multiple stings to the man's scalp, face, arms, and neck.
At a special event on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 3 Congressman Raul Grijalva presented medals to the son of a World War II veteran. According to a news release, Grijalva gave the medals for Jose Cruz Aranda to his son Gilbert Aranda.
At a special event on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 3 Congressman Raul Grijalva presented medals to the son of a World War II veteran. According to a news release, Grijalva gave the medals for Jose Cruz Aranda to his son Gilbert Aranda.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, CBP officers arrested the suspects in two separate drug smuggling attempts.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, CBP officers arrested the suspects in two separate drug smuggling attempts.
Michael Elliott was one of 790 people who died from drug overdose in Arizona in 2016. His death shines a light on a problem killing more people under the age of 50 than car accidents, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Michael Elliott was one of 790 people who died from drug overdose in Arizona in 2016. His death shines a light on a problem killing more people under the age of 50 than car accidents, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.