Sierra Vista man facing smuggling charges

A 30-year-old man from Sierra Vista is in federal custody and is facing smuggling charges, after trying to flee from Border Patrol agents during a Wednesday, Aug. 2 incident.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, CBP officers arrested the suspects in two separate drug smuggling attempts.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Robbery/Assault detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in a June 28 theft at a Goodwill.
The grace period for Pima County's hands-free ordinance is over and authorities said they will ticket anyone caught using a cell phone without hands-free technology.
A woman suffered serious injuries after she was shot during a road rage incident in Glendale, police said.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.
