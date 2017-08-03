Sierra Vista man facing smuggling charges

A 30-year-old man from Sierra Vista is in federal custody and is facing smuggling charges, after trying to flee from Border Patrol agents during a Wednesday, Aug. 2 incident.

Border Patrol agents from the Willcox Station stopped a Saturn SUV that had been traveling north on State Route 90 near Benson, to conduct an immigration inspection.

According to a CBP release, as the agents left their vehicle, the SUV sped away, crossed the median and began speeding southbound on SR 90. Agents got back in their vehicle and followed the SUV that turned onto an undesignated road and stopped abruptly after hitting thick brush.

BP agents arrived on scene to see seven people fleeing on foot near a residential area north of the SR 82 and SR 90 intersection, south of Benson.

All seven were soon caught by BP agents, six Mexican nationals and the Sierra Vista man.

The six people from Mexico were processed for immigration violations and the Sierra Vista man was taken into custody, according to the release.

