Bees delay concert at Casino del Sol

By Tucson News Now Staff
Crowd at concert that was delayed due to bees (Source: Jeff Hansen) Crowd at concert that was delayed due to bees (Source: Jeff Hansen)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Rob Thomas/Matchbox 20 concert at Casino del Sol has been delayed due to bees, according to Captain Adam Abbate at Pascua Yaqui Fire Department.

No one has been hurt, according to Capt. Abbate and the bees have been removed.  

Appeared to be a migrating sward, no hive has been found in the area. 

