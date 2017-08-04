Crosswalk, school zone safety heading back to school

Summer is over and now students in the Tucson Unified School Distract are going back to school.

On Thursday, Aug. 3 the students were walking and biking to school and in order to get to those schools, kids are using the crosswalk.

TUSD just hired three new crossing guards for the school year.

The one thing that they stress to the new crossing guards is watching out for traffic. The guards told Tucson News Now that on the first day of school, they see many drivers speeding through the school zones.

In most cases the drivers are not paying attention. One of the newer challenges for crossing guards is distracted drivers. Drivers who could be so involved with their phones, that they overlook a sign or even a child. But the most important job of the guards is making sure the kids get to school and back home safe.



Tucson Police will have their officers out and about in school zones around the city, especially early in the morning when kids are heading to school and the evening when the students are heading home.

Just spent the last 30 minutes with TPD as they patrol school zones. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/yuqetRPLLf — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) August 3, 2017

TPD officers say they look for people speeding most of all.

Police have some advice for drivers, if you're in a school zone slow down and pay attention.

