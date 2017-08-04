Crosswalk, school zone safety heading back to school

Justin Schmidt, a scientist with The Department of Entomology at The University of Arizona, said the recent increase in bee attacks could be a result of the recent monsoon rain.
Justin Schmidt, a scientist with The Department of Entomology at The University of Arizona, said the recent increase in bee attacks could be a result of the recent monsoon rain.
The one thing that they stress to the new crossing guards is watching out for traffic. The guards told Tucson News Now that on the first day of school, they see many drivers speeding through the school zones.
The one thing that they stress to the new crossing guards is watching out for traffic. The guards told Tucson News Now that on the first day of school, they see many drivers speeding through the school zones.
The Rob Thomas/Matchbox 20 concert at Casino del Sol has been delayed due to bees, according to Captain Adam Abbate at Pascua Yaqui Fire Department.
The Rob Thomas/Matchbox 20 concert at Casino del Sol has been delayed due to bees, according to Captain Adam Abbate at Pascua Yaqui Fire Department.
According to Rio Rico Fire Department, a 75-year-old man was found unresponsive by a pond on the Rio Rico Golf Club on Wednesday morning. There were multiple stings to the man's scalp, face, arms, and neck.
According to Rio Rico Fire Department, a 75-year-old man was found unresponsive by a pond on the Rio Rico Golf Club on Wednesday morning. There were multiple stings to the man's scalp, face, arms, and neck.
It’s dumping untold amounts of raw sewage into the wash, which is making its way into the Santa Cruz River, and who knows what the health effects will be, not to mention the environmental damage.
It’s dumping untold amounts of raw sewage into the wash, which is making its way into the Santa Cruz River, and who knows what the health effects will be, not to mention the environmental damage.
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.