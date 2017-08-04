Saguaros bury High Desert in playoff opener

The Tucson Saguaros pounded out 16 hits, including two triples in the five-run, 4th inning to beat High Desert 15-4 in Game One of the Pecos League Pacific Division Championship series.

Tucson leads the best-of-three series one-nothing. All three games will be played at Kino Memorial Stadium.

Saguaros starter Clay Miller pitched six and a third innings of shutout ball, giving up only one earned run before giving way to three relief pitchers to close out the win.

Fernando Garza led the Tucson offensive going 4-for-5 with with three RBI. He has nine runs batted in in the Saguaros last four games.

Tucson is the Pecos League’s defending champions. The Saguaros had the best record (46-14) during the regular season.

The Yardbirds arrived in Tucson off a two-game sweep of Bakersfield in the divisional playoff.

Game two of the series will be Friday night at with first pitch at 7.

David Kelly contributed to this story.