Gronk trying to emulate 40-year old Brady

Tom Brady turned 40 years old on Thursday and he’s still going strong in this his 18th season.

One reason why might be a strict diet that he adheres to on a program designed by his nutritionist Alex Guerrero.

Now tight end Rob Gronkowski (UA ’09) is giving it a try.

Gronk is looking to return strong after a herniated disc cut his season in half in 2016.

The 28-year old has played a full in NFL season in just one (2011) of the seven he’s spent in the league.

He has 68 career receiving touchdowns and his 69 total TD are the most in New England Patriots franchise history.

