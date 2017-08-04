TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

1. Bee expert gives tips after two fatal attacks

There have been three bee attacks across Southern Arizona in a week, two of which have been deadly.

Justin Schmidt, a scientist with The Department of Entomology at The University of Arizona, said the recent increase in bee attacks could be a result of the recent monsoon rain.

Schmidt gave his key tips on getting away safely:

Hold your breath - "Because the bees- how they detect you is through your breath. Because that says there’s a big hot monster out there that's scary." Don’t swat at the bees - "Really repress that. When you flap, they say, “Oh my goodness that's someone attacking me!” They see motion." Run away - Get inside a building, a car- any kind of structure to put a barrier between you and them.

2. TICKET TIME: Grace period over for Pima County hands-free ordinance

The grace period for Pima County's hands-free ordinance is over and authorities said they will ticket anyone caught using a cell phone without hands-free technology.

The fine for the first offense is $100.

The ordinance went into effect June 1, but the PCSD granted drivers a 60-day window to get used to the law.

3. Crosswalk, school zone safety heading back to school

Summer is over and now students in the Tucson Unified School Distract are going back to school.

TUSD just hired three new crossing guards for the school year.

Tucson Police will have their officers out and about in school zones around the city, especially early in the morning when kids are heading to school and the evening when the students are heading home.

One of the last Movies in the Park of the year.

Tonight's showing is "Zootopia."

The movie starts at dusk which is around 7:45 p.m.

It's free and includes food and games.



Meteorologist Kira Miner says we'll see isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the upper 90s.

