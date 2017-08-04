NWS confirms tornado near downtown Phoenix - Tucson News Now

NWS confirms tornado near downtown Phoenix

By Tucson News Now Staff
PHOENIX (Tucson News Now) -

The National Weather Service in Phoenix confirmed that a small landspout tornado formed south of downtown Phoenix on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Video sent to NWS shows a slightly visible funnel cloud, and radar images show minor rotation.

Reports about the location of this funnel placed it over an area southwest of the Interstate 17 and 10 freeway split.

The last time there was a confirmed tornado in Phoenix was Oct. 6, 2015.

