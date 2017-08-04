NWS confirms tornado near downtown Phoenix

The grace period for Pima County's hands-free ordinance is over, and authorities said they will ticket anyone caught using a cell phone without hands-free technology.
Cats that were rescued from a hoarding situation on July 19, where they lived among piles of garbage, bugs, and waste, are finally healthy enough to adopt.
The National Weather Service in Phoenix confirmed that a small landspout tornado formed south of downtown Phoenix on Thursday.
Justin Schmidt, a scientist with The Department of Entomology at The University of Arizona, said the recent increase in bee attacks could be a result of the recent monsoon rain.
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.
Seven priests walk into a bar. The bartender says he's sorry but they don't serve bachelor parties. No joke.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.
Prattville police are investigating an altercation involving several teens or young adults at a public park that was captured on cell phone video.
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine of more than $82 million against a Wilmington business owner.
