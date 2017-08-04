Tucson Audubon Society: Southeast Arizona Birding Festival

Grab your binoculars and get ready for some bird watching!

Southern Arizona is home to over 500 species of birds, so our city a hot spot for some real feathered fun!

Luke Safford from the Tucson Audubon Society joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak Friday to talk about their upcoming "Southeast Arizona Birding Festival!"

The festival runs from August 10 to August 13 at the Arizona Riverpark Inn: 777 W Cushing Street.

For more information visit http://tucsonaudubon.org.

