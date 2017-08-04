TEP warns of 'phone scam' - Tucson News Now

TEP warns of 'phone scam'

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Tucson Electric Power is warning of an apparent phone scam where someone pretends to be from TEP and demands money from customers.

In a release TEP said the customer care center has taken about 100 reports in just three days.

The callers' approach varies, but TEP says they all follow a basic formula. The caller threatens to disconnect service if customers don't make a payment over the phone. The caller demands the payment via a prepaid money card within a limited amount of time.

TEP has received approximately 200 similar complaints since the beginning of the year, and took about 250 complaints for all of 2016.

The recent complaints started rolling in on August 1, according to the release.

For more information on how to protect yourself from phone scammers visit TEP's website HERE.

You can see TEP's accepted payment options HERE.

