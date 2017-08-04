TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (Aug 4-6)

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

For your weekend weather forecast, CLICK HERE.



FRIDAY

1. MOVIE IN THE PARK - "ZOOTOPIA"

Tonight's movie in the park is "Zootopia."

Movies in the Park happens on the first Friday of each month, from May to September. Activities begin at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:45 p.m. (dusk), at the Reid Park Demeester Outdoor Performance Center (920 S Concert Pl, Tucson, AZ 85716). Located in Gene C. Reid Park, on the northeast corner of Country Club and 22nd Street. Attendees can gain access to the Movies by entering off of Country Club Road.

2. REID PARK ZOO SUMMER SAFARI NIGHTS

Take an adventure, enjoy the cooler evening temperatures, and learn about some animals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo.

Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2r1P8H7

3. REDUCED ADMISSION AND FIRST FRIDAY EVENT



Southern AZ Residents age 7 older get into the Arizona History Museum for just $3 between 4 and 8 p.m.

The Arizona History Museum is located at 949 E. 2nd St.



SATURDAY

1. SUMMER SAFARI NIGHT

There's a special Summer Safari Night on Saturday this week from 6-8 p.m.

Admission is just $1.25 thanks to sponsor Tucson Electric Power in celebration of its 125th anniversary.

Learn More >> www.tep.com/celebrate125

2. FREE MUSIC IN MARANA WITH STEFF AND THE ARTICLES

Enjoy a free concert in the Crossroads at Silverbell District Park from 7 to 9 p.m.

The park is located at 7548 North Silverbell Road Tucson, AZ

Learn More: http://bit.ly/2ubTz56

3. WANDER WONDERLAND FREE

Visit Valley of the Moon for FREE (donations accepted) the first Saturday in August from 8 to 10 p.m.

You can take a walk through the magical fairyland or just enjoy a picnic on the lawn.

Learn More: http://bit.ly/2v6xDW8



SUNDAY

1. BREAKFAST RIDE AT TANQUE VERDE RANCH

Get up early, ride a horse, eat blueberry pancakes.

Make Reservations: http://bit.ly/2wfg8D2?



2. YOGA IN THE PARK

Take a FREE yoga class in Reid Park every Sunday at 9:00 a.m.

This is an all-levels class and everyone is welcome.





Location: Near Ramada 18 ( please see map below)

A donation is recommended

3. FULL MOON HIKE

Take a guided hike in Saguaro National Park East.

This is a two mile hike that will last about two hours. It starts at 7 p.m.

Reservations are required.

Contact: Saguaro National Park (East) 3693 S Old Spanish Rd. 733-5153

(Park Entrance fee applies $15 per vehicle/weekly pass-both districts of the park)

Do you have better ideas for fun things to do in Tucson? Message us on Facebook, or add your own event on our website HERE: tucsonne.ws/1XLZNAC

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.