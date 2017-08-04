Road to 'A' Mountain closed indefinitely

The chopper crew spotted the campers in the path of the flood and raced ahead, actually landing to warn them what was coming their way.
The chopper crew spotted the campers in the path of the flood and raced ahead, actually landing to warn them what was coming their way.
The road to 'A' Mountain is closed for repairs and city officials aren't sure when it will reopen.
The road to 'A' Mountain is closed for repairs and city officials aren't sure when it will reopen.
Pima County road conditions as of 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.
Pima County road conditions as of 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.
Just a week after being rescued in the Tanque Verde Falls, Jorge Flores thinks about what could have turned into a tragedy for him and his 4-year-old cousin.
Just a week after being rescued in the Tanque Verde Falls, Jorge Flores thinks about what could have turned into a tragedy for him and his 4-year-old cousin.
The National Weather Service in Tucson confirmed a tornado touched down in Cochise County around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.
The National Weather Service in Tucson confirmed a tornado touched down in Cochise County around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.