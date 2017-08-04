Road to 'A' Mountain closed indefinitely

The road to 'A' Mountain is closed for repairs and city officials aren't sure when it will reopen. (Source: Tucson Parks and Recreation Department)

According to the Tucson Parks and Recreation Department, the road was damaged during the recent monsoon storms and may be shut down for several weeks.

The edge of the roadway has washed away in several spots and crews are worried about possible erosion under the road.

Tucson News Now has been told crews are also doing a safety assessment of the whole park.

