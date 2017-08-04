‘Tripod’ the three-legged desert tortoise, 50 others ready for adoption

While he may only have three legs, Tripod the desert tortoise is ready for his new home, as are 50 other tortoises.

Arizona Game and Fish Department's Wildlife Center is home to several desert tortoises that are ready for their forever homes.

“When this tortoise was brought into the veterinary clinic, the damage was so severe that it’s left front leg needed to be immediately amputated,” said Tegan Wolf, AZGFD Tortoise Adoption Program coordinator, in a news release. “Tripod has since recovered nicely and gets around perfectly fine on three legs.”

The tortoises available for adoption vary in age ranges and sizes, though Tripod is between 30 and 50 years old. Tortoises can live to be nearly 100 years old.

Arizona residents who are interested in adopting a desert tortoise can find all the information and an application to fill out online at www.azgfd.gov/tortoise.

There are a few requirements that potential adopters must meet before they can begin the adoption process. They must have a securely enclosed yard or a separate enclosure in the yard, free from potential hazards like dogs, fire pits, or an unfenced pools. There must also be suitable shelter for the tortoise to escape the extreme temperatures in the summer and winter.

All adoptable tortoises are given health exams before going to their new homes.

Not able to have a traditional pet, like a dog or a cat? Desert tortoises are a unique alternative. Despite what many assume, desert tortoises can be interactive, provide companionship, and teach responsibility to children without as many demands as a cat or dog.

Those applying to adopt a tortoise will be contacted by the department once their application is approved. Check out the adoption checklist before you fill out adoption papers, to see if one of these guys is the right fit for your family.

Tortoise Adopt Packet Form 9082 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.