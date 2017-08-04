‘Tripod’ the three-legged desert tortoise, 50 others ready for adoption

Arizona Game and Fish Department's Wildlife Center is home to several desert tortoises that are ready for a forever homes.
Cats that were rescued from a hoarding situation on July 19, where they lived among piles of garbage, bugs, and waste, are finally healthy enough to adopt.
This 2-year-old Shepherd mix is shy at first, but comes out of his shell with the right loving person.
The Tucson Wildlife Center has received more than 200 calls from southern Arizona residents with concerns about birds and mammals that they are finding near their homes and at work.
Tucson's own Handi-Dogs non-profit organization joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about their program that helps out dogs and people alike!
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
