Update: Repairs being done at Villa Pacifica Apts

It’s happening at the Villa Pacifica Apartments near 29th and Swan in Tucson. "Bubbles up and the water comes out to here,” tenant Burnis Turner, said.

Issues with leaking at local apartment complex. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Tenants frustrated about rain leaking into their apartments

Roof repair work is underway at a local apartment complex following Tucson News Now's questions to management.

Several tenants living at the Villa Pacifica Apartments alerted us about rainwater leaking into their apartments for the past two weeks.

In one man's apartment, paint was sagging of the wall and the carpet was soaked. Tenants said their request to help fix the problem were being ignored.

Tenants told us the landlord now hired a roofing company from Phoenix to patch the roof - and work orders are being addressed.

