Fort continues controlled burns in Huachuca Canyon

Residents in and around Ft. Huachuca will continue to see smoke in the air next week, as controlled burns continue.

Crews at Ft. Huachuca will be burning slash piles in Huachuca Canyon on Monday, Aug. 7 and Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Slash piles will be burned and then the ashes will be spread out to cool overnight. According to Ft. Huachuca officials, the fort's forester is taking advantage of the recent monsoon activity and following "green up" to prevent the fires from spreading.

The burns will start at 8 a.m. and lighting should be done by noon. Residents will likely see and smell smoke on both days.

