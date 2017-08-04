Mom's anti-bullying message stilling striking chord with millions

The post may be old, but Amy Beth Gardner's anti-bullying message is still hitting home for people across the world.

The Tennessee mom took to Facebook in August 2016 to share a lesson she tried to teach her daughter, who was about to start in middle school.

Gardner said she wanted her daughter to always choose kindness, compassion and love.

"I gave her a tube of toothpaste and asked her to squirt it out onto a plate," Gardner wrote. "When she finished, I calmly asked her to put all the toothpaste back in the tube. She began exclaiming things like 'but I can't!' and 'it won't be like it was before!'"

Gardner said she waited for her daughter to calm down and told her the following:

"You will remember this plate of toothpaste for the rest of your life. Your words have the power of life or death. As you go into middle school, you are about to see just how much weight your words carry. You are going to have the opportunity to use your words to hurt, demean, slander and wound others. You are also going to have the opportunity to use your words to heal, encourage, inspire and love others. You will occasionally make the wrong choice; I can think of three times this week I have used my own words carelessly and caused harm. Just like this toothpaste, once the words leave your mouth, you can't take them back. Use your words carefully, Breonna. When others are misusing their words, guard your words. Make the choice every morning that life-giving words will come out of your mouth. Decide tonight that you are going to be a life-giver in middle school. Be known for your gentleness and compassion. Use your life to give life to a world that so desperately needs it. You will never, ever regret choosing kindness."

Gardner's Facebook post, almost a year old, has been shared more than a million times and is still getting new comments.

