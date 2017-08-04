Mother of TUSD student upset about 1st day of school bus ride mishap

Arizona Game and Fish Department's Wildlife Center is home to several desert tortoises that are ready for forever homes.
Arizona Game and Fish Department's Wildlife Center is home to several desert tortoises that are ready for forever homes.
The first day of school did not end on a good note for a Tucson 4th grade student. Gabriel Thompson got on the bus at Cragin Elementary School near Tucson Boulevard and Glenn, thinking he would get home at a reasonable time, but that never happened.
The first day of school did not end on a good note for a Tucson 4th grade student. Gabriel Thompson got on the bus at Cragin Elementary School near Tucson Boulevard and Glenn, thinking he would get home at a reasonable time, but that never happened.
The attacks are being blamed on an active monsoon, which has brought a near record amount of rain. That hyper-active monsoon has caused other issues as well.
The attacks are being blamed on an active monsoon, which has brought a near record amount of rain. That hyper-active monsoon has caused other issues as well.
A Tennessee mother's viral Facebook post about bullying may be a year old, but it is still striking a chord with people across the world.
A Tennessee mother's viral Facebook post about bullying may be a year old, but it is still striking a chord with people across the world.
Crews at Ft. Huachuca will be burning slash piles in Huachuca Canyon on Monday, Aug. 7 and Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Crews at Ft. Huachuca will be burning slash piles in Huachuca Canyon on Monday, Aug. 7 and Tuesday, Aug. 8.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.