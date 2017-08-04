Mother of TUSD student upset about 1st day of school bus ride mishap

The first day of school did not end on a good note for a Tucson 4th grade student.

Gabriel Thompson got on the bus at Cragin Elementary School near Tucson Boulevard and Glenn, believing he would get home at a reasonable time, that did not happen.

Gabriel said the bus driver didn’t seem to know the route and was driving around for what seemed like hours. This happened while most of the students were still on the bus. The 9-year-old remembered that Mansfield Park was close to his home, so the bus driver d ropped him off there. He says he walked home from the park.



While all that was going on, Gabriel’s mother Claudia Paredes, was waiting at the bus stop near 3rd and Mabel. She had been waiting for hours for the bus to show up and when it finally did, her son didn’t get off the bus.

Paredes hopped on the bus and looked around, but couldn’t find her son. She asked the bus driver where her son was, and was told by the driver that he couldn’t remember.

She stayed on the bus until she got some answers. The police were called and so was TUSD school safety. Finally her son showed up at the bus stop. A family friend saw him walking and d ropped him off.

Now, due to this incident, some TUSD students are having second thoughts about riding the bus.

Gabriel's mother said she will be d ropping him off and picking up at school. No more bus rides for her son.



Tucson News Now reached out to TUSD about this bus issue. Officials said knew about the mom getting on the bus and slowing down the route. Then we asked about the bus driver and what happened with this student. They told they would be looking into the incident.

