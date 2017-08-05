First bar in Tucson certified by AZ Safer Bars Alliance

Tucson News now spoke to a woman whose father received the scam call. He said the call seemed legit because the scammers are using software so that the Tucson Electric Power phone number pops up on the caller ID.
Hotel Congress is an iconic part of Tucson, and now as the hotel serves up drinks they will also be keeping an eye out for sexual violence.
Arizona Game and Fish Department's Wildlife Center is home to several desert tortoises that are ready for forever homes.
The first day of school did not end on a good note for a Tucson 4th grade student. Gabriel Thompson got on the bus at Cragin Elementary School near Tucson Boulevard and Glenn, thinking he would get home at a reasonable time, but that never happened.
The attacks are being blamed on an active monsoon, which has brought a near record amount of rain. That hyper-active monsoon has caused other issues as well.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
