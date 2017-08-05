Yardbirds even Pecos series

The Yardbirds are alive.

One night after giving up 15 runs to the reigning champion Tucson Saguaros, High Desert starting pitcher Jordan Norton and three relievers combined to hold Tucson to six hits in a 4-1 win at Kino Memorial Stadium.

The win by the Yardbirds evened the Pecos League Pacific Division Championship Series at 1 with the rubber game set for Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Roles were absolutely reversed from Game 1 that the Saguaros won 15-4 with 16 hits. Friday night, High Desert banged out 16 hits.

Blake Butcher, Patrick Jones and Dominic Zaher all had three hits for High Desert.

Eric Morrell took the loss for Tucson. He allowed 11 hits in six innings.

The winner on Saturday night advances to the Pecos League Championship series.

David Kelly contributed to this story.