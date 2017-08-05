Yardbirds even Pecos series

Our David Kelly has the good and the bad of the Arizona Cardinals first pre-season game.
One night after giving up 15 runs to reigning champion Tucson, High Desert held Saguaros to six hits in a 4-1 Game 2 win.
ESPN U will be taken over by the faux sports news show on Aug. 8 for just one day.
UA alum Rob Gronkowski is hoping Tom Brady's nutritional regiment will help him stay healthy and on the field.
