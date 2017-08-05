High School Football preview: running backs

The countdown is on to the 2017 high school football season.

Sunnyside and Nogales will get things underway on Thursday night August 17 in the first of the Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic games.

And then the lights go on for Week 0 with 11 games here in Southern Arizona highlighted by a rematch of the 2016 Conference 4A state championship game between Scottsdale Saguaro and Catalina Foothills.

There are some supreme rushers returning here in Southern Arizona to begin this season.

Salpointe Catholic’s Mario Padilla tops the list. The junior ran for 1,427 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore, scoring 18 touchdowns for a Lancers team that lost to Saguaro in the state semifinals.

Padilla averaged just under eight yards a carry.

He’s followed on that list by Rio Rico junior Rickey Perez (1,235 yards, 7.3/carry, 13 TD), Pueblo junior Ruben Rivera (1,234 yards, 9.1/carry, 10 TD), Canyon del Oro’s Elijah Carey (1,007 yards, 6.5/carry, 8 TD), Ironwood Ridge senior Nick Brahler (1,004 yards, 6.3/carry, 15 TD) and Pusch Ridge senior Dakota Haynes (778 yards, 7.3/carry, 14 TD).

Safford senior Manuel Aparico is the top returning rushing quarterback. He gained 1,022 yards last season and scored 17 touchdowns for the Bulldogs who finished 5-6 losing in the first round of the playoffs to Sabino.

We will add the top passers, receivers, tacklers, sackers and and interceptors as we build up to kickoff in 12 days.

