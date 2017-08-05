BREAKING: One person dead after a shooting at a bar south of Tucson

One person is dead and another hurt after a shooting at a bar south of Tucson early Saturday morning.

Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call about a shooting around 2:30 a.m at the Lazy "V" Saloon, located at 2812 West Alvaro Road, said Ryan Inglett, Public Information Officer with the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

When they arrived at the scene one man was pronounced dead and another man needed to be transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Inglett said.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

