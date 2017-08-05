BREAKING: One person dead after a shooting at a bar south of Tucson

One person is dead and another hurt after a shooting at a bar south of Tucson early Saturday morning.
One person is dead and another hurt after a shooting at a bar south of Tucson early Saturday morning.
Tucson News now spoke to a woman whose father received the scam call. He said the call seemed legit because the scammers are using software so that the Tucson Electric Power phone number pops up on the caller ID.
Tucson News now spoke to a woman whose father received the scam call. He said the call seemed legit because the scammers are using software so that the Tucson Electric Power phone number pops up on the caller ID.
Hotel Congress is an iconic part of Tucson, and now as the hotel serves up drinks they will also be keeping an eye out for sexual violence.
Hotel Congress is an iconic part of Tucson, and now as the hotel serves up drinks they will also be keeping an eye out for sexual violence.
Arizona Game and Fish Department's Wildlife Center is home to several desert tortoises that are ready for forever homes.
Arizona Game and Fish Department's Wildlife Center is home to several desert tortoises that are ready for forever homes.
The first day of school did not end on a good note for a Tucson 4th grade student. Gabriel Thompson got on the bus at Cragin Elementary School near Tucson Boulevard and Glenn, thinking he would get home at a reasonable time, but that never happened.
The first day of school did not end on a good note for a Tucson 4th grade student. Gabriel Thompson got on the bus at Cragin Elementary School near Tucson Boulevard and Glenn, thinking he would get home at a reasonable time, but that never happened.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
Montgomery city and school officials held a ribbon cutting Friday for the new Loveless Academic Magnet High School, better known as LAMP.
Montgomery city and school officials held a ribbon cutting Friday for the new Loveless Academic Magnet High School, better known as LAMP.
A Memphis woman wants answers after she was thrown in jail for the night and accused of stealing a TV she already owned.
A Memphis woman wants answers after she was thrown in jail for the night and accused of stealing a TV she already owned.