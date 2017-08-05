BREAKING: Police investigating armed robbery at a Tucson pawn shop

The SuperPawn on 1st Avenue and Prince Road was robbed by several armed suspects on Saturday afternoon, August, 5, police said.

Police said multiple subjects walked into the pawn shop around 3 p.m. armed with some sort of blunt object and pepper spray, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, public information officer with the Tucson Police Department.

The suspects immediately started spraying customers and employees with pepper spray. Nobody was taken to the hospital, Bay said.

Police aren't sure at this time what the suspects stole but say they fled in a blue vehicle. Police say they later located the vehicle and have several people of interest contained. They are being questioned by police, Bay said.

Police are still investigating. We will have more information when it is available.

