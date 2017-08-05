BREAKING: One person hurt after shooting near motel in Tucson

Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening on the west side of Tucson.

Officers responded to a man shot near the Sunland Motel on Miracle Mile, just west of Oracle Road.

Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department said the shooting happened just after 5:00 p.m.

One man was rushed to the hospital, according to Bay. She said the man's condition stabilized.

Bay said no information on a motive or a suspect is available at the time of this story.

Return to this story for more information as soon as it is available.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.