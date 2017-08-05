BREAKING: Toddler pulled from pool on northeast side of Pima County

Family members pulled a two-year-old boy from a pool Saturday evening on the northeast side of Pima County, according to a release from Rural/Metro Fire Department.

Battalion Chief John Walka, a department spokesman, said the call for help came in around 4:30 p.m. from the 7700 block of East Manor Pl.

He said there was adult supervision around the pool but the toddler wound up in the water. Family nearby pulled the little boy out and someone began resuscitation, according to Walka.

The child was awake and moving by the time first responders rushed him to the hospital, according to the release.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.