BREAKING: Toddler pulled from pool on northeast side of Pima County

Family members pulled a two-year-old boy from a pool Saturday evening on the northeast side of Pima County, according to a release from Rural/Metro Fire Department.
One person hurt after a shooting at a Tucson area motel on Saturday.
The SuperPawn on 1st Avenue and Prince Road was robbed by several armed suspects on Saturday afternoon, August, 5, police said.
One person is dead and another hurt after a shooting at a bar south of Tucson early Saturday morning.
Tucson News now spoke to a woman whose father received the scam call. He said the call seemed legit because the scammers are using software so that the Tucson Electric Power phone number pops up on the caller ID.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.
