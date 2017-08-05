Loved ones of DUI hit-and-run spree victim speak out

As a young Tucson woman continues to fight for her life in the hospital, her loved ones are speaking out about the dangers of drinking and driving.



Tucson Police arrested 32-year-old Erin Eman last week. She’s charged with aggravated DUI for causing multiple hit-and-run collisions on the east side on July 27.



The victim in the hit and run spree, 21-year-old Hannah Parkhurst, has been in intensive care at Banner UMC for more than a week now. She’s listed in critical condition. Her family and friends said she’s been unable to regain consciousness since the crash.



“Hannah is a remarkable young woman. She’s funny, and kind. She has a very bubbly, sparkly personality. She’s very outgoing and she’s beautiful on the inside as well as the outside,” Hannah’s friend, Ashley Davis said.



Parkhurst was on her way to work, when police say Eman ran a red light and T-boned Hannah’s SUV. It happened at the intersection of Pantano and Stella. Hannah’s undergone brain surgery since the crash to relieve swelling. Davis is having a tough time coping now that her vibrant friend is unable to communicate.



“Nobody deserves this, but it’s unbelievable that this would happen to someone so loving and so kind,” Davis said.



Officers later discovered that just before crashing into Hannah’s SUV, Eman caused four other hit and run crashes nearby. Officers say the Eman had no right front tire and was driving with suspended license for a prior DUI. Investigators said she was impaired at the time of the crash. Davis doesn’t want any other families to have to go through this.



“Don’t ever do it. Don’t ever drive intoxicated or impaired in anyway. There’s no excuse for it.” Davis said. “We just ask that people pray for Hannah.”



Davis has set up a donation fund to help with medical expenses.

