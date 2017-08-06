PECOS: Saguaros reign ended by High Desert

The Yardbirds beat Tucson 4-3 to win the Pacific Division Championship Series two-games-to-one.
The Yardbirds beat Tucson 4-3 to win the Pacific Division Championship Series two-games-to-one.
Denard Span scored on Jarrett Parker's two-out infield single in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
Denard Span scored on Jarrett Parker's two-out infield single in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
The rags-to-riches tale of Kurt Warner has taken him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The rags-to-riches tale of Kurt Warner has taken him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
One of UA's all-time greatest players could not be more happy to be home and working with the football program.
One of UA's all-time greatest players could not be more happy to be home and working with the football program.