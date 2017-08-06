PECOS: Saguaros reign ended by High Desert

The season ended Saturday night for the Tucson Saguaros as they surrendered their Pecos League Pacific Division title to the High Desert Yardbirds 4-3 at Kino Memorial Stadium.

The reigning champions were held off the scoreboard until the 7th inning when they scored twice.

The home team got one in the bottom of the ninth but could not overcome a single Yardbird run in the 5th and three more in the 6th.

High Desert will play Mountain Division playoff winner, Roswell, New Mexico for the 2017 title.

