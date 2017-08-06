Happening Now: Community comes together for sick girl

A fundraiser for a local girl who needs a heart transplant is happening Sunday afternoon, August, 6.
The SuperPawn on 1st Avenue and Prince Road was robbed by several armed suspects on Saturday afternoon, August, 5, police said.
One person hurt after a shooting at a Tucson area motel on Saturday.
Family members pulled a two-year-old boy from a pool Saturday evening on the northeast side of Pima County, according to a release from Rural/Metro Fire Department.
One person is dead and another hurt after a shooting at a bar south of Tucson early Saturday morning.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.
