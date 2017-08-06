Happening Now: Community comes together for sick girl

A fundraiser for a local girl who needs a heart transplant is happening Sunday afternoon, August, 6.

Four-year-old Sayde Lowe was diagnosed with a heart condition one day after being born, according to her family. A few days later she had her first heart transplant.

The first four-months of her life, she spent inside a hospital in Phoenix.

A few weeks ago, Sayde’s family learned that she needed a new heart again. Her condition is so series, she is at the top of the donor list as a 1A patient.

SW side business owners coming together to help a little girl w a heart condition. Free haircuts @ Gentelmen's Parlor RN! @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/00hicuwMQ6 — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) August 6, 2017

Alexandra Garcia, a family friend heard about the families struggle and wanted to help. Garcia is a hairstylist and part of a group called the Desert Storm Barbers. She and her friends are offering free haircuts for kids where all donations go to help the four-year-old girl.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes till around 6:00 p.m. Sunday night at the Gentlemen’s Parlor Barber Shop at 2850 West Drexel Road.

Garcia said the fundraiser will also include events like a car show at noon, face painting, food vendors, DJ’s, jumping castles and photo booths.

Ppl dropping off gifts for 4yro Sayde. Little girl donates $$ from her piggy bank for Sayde ??Fundraiser goes till six tonight @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/DPAFp8AgXG — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) August 6, 2017

