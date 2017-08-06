PCSD: Injured hiker rescued at Tanque Verde Falls

Pima County Sheriff's Department said a hiker needed to be rescued by helicopter out of the Tanque Verde Falls area on Sunday, August, 6.

PCSD said a woman fell and injured her leg while hiking around 3:00 p.m. A Pima County Sheriff's Department helicopter was able to locate the injured hiker and air lift her to safety. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews from Southern Arizona Rescue Association and Rural Metro Fire assisted with the rescue efforts.

