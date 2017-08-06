PCSD: Injured hiker rescued at Tanque Verde Falls

Pima County Sheriff's Department said a hiker needed to be rescued by helicopter out of the Tanque Verde Falls area on Sunday, August, 6.
Pima County Sheriff's Department said a hiker needed to be rescued by helicopter out of the Tanque Verde Falls area on Sunday, August, 6.
As a young Tucson woman continues to fight for her life in the hospital, her loved ones are speaking out about the dangers of drinking and driving.
As a young Tucson woman continues to fight for her life in the hospital, her loved ones are speaking out about the dangers of drinking and driving.
A fundraiser for a local girl who needs a heart transplant is happening Sunday afternoon, August, 6.
A fundraiser for a local girl who needs a heart transplant is happening Sunday afternoon, August, 6.
The SuperPawn on 1st Avenue and Prince Road was robbed by several armed suspects on Saturday afternoon, August, 5, police said.
Police said four subjects walked into the pawn shop around 3 p.m. armed with blunt objects and pepper spray, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, public information officer with the Tucson Police Department.
The SuperPawn on 1st Avenue and Prince Road was robbed by several armed suspects on Saturday afternoon, August, 5, police said.
Police said four subjects walked into the pawn shop around 3 p.m. armed with blunt objects and pepper spray, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, public information officer with the Tucson Police Department.
One person hurt after a shooting at a Tucson area motel on Saturday.
One person hurt after a shooting at a Tucson area motel on Saturday.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal boating accident that killed two Boy Scouts at Lake O' The Pines Saturday.
Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal boating accident that killed two Boy Scouts at Lake O' The Pines Saturday.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.